Police identify couple found dead in St. Charles apartment

ST. CHARLES — St. Charles police on Tuesday publicly identified a couple found dead with gunshot wounds last week in an apartment.

Shirley Hendrick, 21, and Darnell Randall, 32, were in a relationship and both lived in the apartment where they were found about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

Two handguns were found at the scene. Police have not yet released any details about what may have led to the shooting.

The couple were found dead in a unit at the Remington Apartments, in the 3300 block of Remington Boulevard in St. Charles.

Police from the city and St. Charles County are investigating the deaths. Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.