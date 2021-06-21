 Skip to main content
Police identify couple who died in murder-suicide on St. Louis County road
St. Louis County Police process scene of murder-suicide on Bellefontaine Road

Police gather evidence at the scene of a murder-suicide on Bellefontaine Road in St. Louis County, just north of Interstate 270, on Friday, June 18, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police released the names Monday of a man and woman who died in a murder-suicide Friday on Bellefontaine Road.

They were identified by St. Louis County police as Johnesia Murry, 29, and Angelo Jackson, 28.

Police said Murry and Jackson were in a romantic relationship and lived in the 1600 block of Rosado Drive in the Spanish Lake area of St. Louis County.

Police did not disclose a motive for the shooting.

About 5 a.m. Friday, police were called for a car crash in the 11400 block of Bellefontaine Road. A sedan had plowed into a telephone pole there.

Murry was found dead in the car. She had been shot. An officer tried to talk to Jackson, who ran from the car and shot himself in the head, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

