Police identify dead man found at Shaw Park in Clayton

CLAYTON — The man whose body was found in a pond at Shaw Park last week has been identified, police said Wednesday.
The body of the 26-year-old St. Louis man was discovered the evening of June 21.
While Clayton police know his name, a spokeswoman said they're not releasing it to the public out of respect for the man's family.
An autopsy determined the man drowned. Foul play is not suspected in his death.
The pond was drained in an effort to find any personal items or identifying information, police said, but nothing was found.
It was the 12th water-related death in the St. Louis area this year, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
There were 12 water-related deaths in the area in all of 2020. At least 40 people have drowned or died in boating accidents statewide this year.
