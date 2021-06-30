 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify dead man found at Shaw Park in Clayton
0 comments

Police identify dead man found at Shaw Park in Clayton

{{featured_button_text}}
Body found in Shaw Park

Workers with the city of Clayton drain the pond at Shaw Park in Clayton on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, while searching for evidence. The body of a man was found partially submerged in the pond Monday evening, according to authorities. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

CLAYTON — The man whose body was found in a pond at Shaw Park last week has been identified, police said Wednesday.

The body of the 26-year-old St. Louis man was discovered the evening of June 21.

While Clayton police know his name, a spokeswoman said they're not releasing it to the public out of respect for the man's family.

An autopsy determined the man drowned. Foul play is not suspected in his death.

The pond was drained in an effort to find any personal items or identifying information, police said, but nothing was found.

It was the 12th water-related death in the St. Louis area this year, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

There were 12 water-related deaths in the area in all of 2020. At least 40 people have drowned or died in boating accidents statewide this year.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sam Page discusses the push to get students vaccinated

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports