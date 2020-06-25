Police identify Dellwood homicide victim

DELLWOOD — Police have identified a man fatally shot in Dellwood on June 9 as Delaney Worthy.

Worthy, 32, of the 10000 block of Mayfair Drive in St. Louis County, was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a vehicle at Keelen and Trask drives.

Maj. Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative said police have arrested one person they believe was involved in Worthy's killing but are looking for the shooter.

Martin said police are still working to determine the circumstances. He said no other arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

