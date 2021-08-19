 Skip to main content
Police identify driver killed after hitting tree in St. Louis County
UPDATED at 9:50 a.m. Thursday with name of driver.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A driver died Tuesday night when his vehicle ran off a road in north St. Louis County and hit a tree.

The victim was identified Thursday as Reginald Davis, 54, of the 100 block of Duchess Court in unincorporated St. Louis County.

The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of Fort Bellefontaine Road, near Blue Spruce Lane. Davis was alone in the vehicle and died at the scene.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said Davis was driving east on Fort Bellefontaine Road in a 2006 Ford Focus.

