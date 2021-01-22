Police identify driver killed in crash with MoDOT truck on I-270

UPDATED at 10 a.m. Friday with name of the man who died.

CREVE COEUR — A Lincoln County man died Thursday after his vehicle hit a Missouri Department of Transportation truck on Interstate 270 in Creve Coeur, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Joseph V. Yeager, 23, of Moscow Mills.

Yeager was driving south on I-270 in a 2006 Ford F450 pickup. A MoDOT vehicle was stopped in the first lane with emergency lights and an arrow stick activated, due to construction work, police said.

At 1:45 p.m. Thursday, just north of Highway 40 (Interstate 64), the front of Yeager's pickup hit the back of the parked construction vehicle, a 2016 International Workstar 7400. Police said Yeager's pickup was hauling bricks.

After the crash, a few other drivers struck debris from the wreckage and also crashed, but were not injured, according to the highway patrol.

The highway was closed for more than an hour for an investigation into the incident.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.