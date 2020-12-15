Police identify driver killed in I-70 crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man killed Sunday night in a one-car crash on Interstate 70 has been identified as Terrell Clifton Madison.
Madison, 41, died at the scene of the wreck about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
St. Louis police said Madison was driving a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro west at a high speed when he lost control and crashed at Cass Avenue. The car hit the metal guardrail then struck a Missouri Department of Transportation sign.
Madison was thrown from the car. He lived in the 9800 block of Dennis Drive in St. Louis County.
