Police identify driver killed in north St. Louis crash

UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. Monday with the name of the victim.

ST. LOUIS — A driver was killed Sunday in a single-car crash in north St. Louis.

Ronald C. Buchannon, 70, died after crashing near Page Boulevard and Clara Avenue, in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. The crash occurred about 8:50 p.m. Sunday.

Buchannon lived in the 1400 block of Wibracht Place in unincorporated St. Louis County.