Police identify driver killed in north St. Louis crash
0 comments

Police identify driver killed in north St. Louis crash

  • 0
Subscribe now! $4 for 4 months

UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. Monday with the name of the victim.

ST. LOUIS — A driver was killed Sunday in a single-car crash in north St. Louis.

Ronald C. Buchannon, 70, died after crashing near Page Boulevard and Clara Avenue, in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. The crash occurred about 8:50 p.m. Sunday.

Buchannon lived in the 1400 block of Wibracht Place in unincorporated St. Louis County.

St. Louis police said Buchannon was driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra west on Page. His car crossed into the eastbound lanes, went over a curb and hit an electric signal box. He died at the scene, police said.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports