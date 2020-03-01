Police identify driver killed in north St. Louis crash

UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. Monday with the name of the victim.
ST. LOUIS — A driver was killed Sunday in a single-car crash in north St. Louis.
Ronald C. Buchannon, 70, died after crashing near Page Boulevard and Clara Avenue, in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. The crash occurred about 8:50 p.m. Sunday.
Buchannon lived in the 1400 block of Wibracht Place in unincorporated St. Louis County.
St. Louis police said Buchannon was driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra west on Page. His car crossed into the eastbound lanes, went over a curb and hit an electric signal box. He died at the scene, police said.