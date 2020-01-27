Police identify driver killed in two-vehicle crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in the 4800 block of Goodfellow Avenue.

The victim is Vince Byers, 54, of the 9700 block of Tullamoor Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Byers was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala north on Goodfellow Boulevard when it hit a concrete barrier about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. His car veered back into traffic and was hit by northbound 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck, police said.