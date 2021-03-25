Police identify driver, passenger killed in Arnold car crash

UPDATED at 6:30 a.m. Thursday with names of victims

ARNOLD — Two people were fatally injured early Wednesday in a single-car crash in the 600 block of Jeffco Boulevard in Arnold, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victims as Alexis E. Summers, 19, of Imperial, and Joseph L. Resinger, 34, who lived in St. Louis or House Springs.

The crash occurred about 3 a.m. on Jeffco, north of Riverbluff Drive.

The patrol said Resinger was driving a 1998 Buick Regal north, and Summers was his only passenger. The car ran off the road and hit a utility pole, police said.

Summers was not wearing a seat belt, police said, and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Resinger was wearing a seat belt. He died at the scene.

Arnold police said both lanes of Jeffco were reopened about two hours after the crash, but police warned motorists to be cautious because Ameren employees were in the area repairing power lines that were downed in the crash.

