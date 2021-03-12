Police identify drivers, victims in fatal Pagedale crash

PAGEDALE — The Missouri Highway Patrol has identified the drivers and victims in a fatal car crash Wednesday in Pagedale.

The accident occurred about 9:20 a.m. at Page Avenue and Buckner Place.

A 2016 Dodge Challenger was speeding west on Page Avenue when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit the left side of a 2016 Ford Fusion, and then a 2009 Hyundai Sonata head-on, a highway patrol report said. The Hyundai's driver, Mary R. Politte, 50, was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.

The Dodge driver, Nicholas R. Mackey, 27, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the report said.

Two of Politte's passengers, Arushus Coleman, 21, and Darrell Love, 22, were also seriously injured and taken to Barnes.

The Ford's driver, Onica D. Crawford, 39, suffered minor injuries.

The Dodge and the Hyundai were totaled and the Ford was extensively damaged in the crash.

No criminal charges were listed against Mackey on Friday. Police have said that Mackey was not being pursued at the time and that there was no police chase.