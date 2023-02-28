ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police on Tuesday identified all four people killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday at the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway.

Anthony Robinson, 19, of Jennings, Richard Boyd, 19, of Sullivan, Bryanna Dentman-Johnson, 18, of Vinita Park, and Corntrail McKinley, 20, of St. Louis, were killed when a vehicle ran a red light in the city’s Midtown neighborhood, smashed into the SUV they were in and sent it careening off an overpass.

McKinley's brother, Courtney McKinley, 19, was driving the SUV and was among four others in the vehicle who were seriously hurt.

The driver who struck the SUV fled the scene. Police did not immediately release more details about the crash investigation Tuesday.

Corntrail McKinley is the father of a son, 2, and graduate of Vashon High School who worked as a merchandiser for Pepsi Co. alongside his brother. The McKinley family launched a GoFundMe to help the family pay for burial and medical costs.

Dentman-Johnson, a senior at KIPP High School in St. Louis, was a fashion enthusiast who was thrilled to go to prom, graduate and enroll in college, and eventually launch her own fashion line.

Relatives of Boyd and Robinson could not immediately be reached.

