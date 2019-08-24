Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS — An 8-year-old girl killed in a quadruple shooting Friday night near Soldan High School has been identified. 

Jurnee Thompson, of the 6900 block of Alberici Avenue in Northwoods, is the 12th child or teenager shot and killed in St. Louis since April.

Jurnee was fatally shot about 8 p.m. Friday outside Harold's Chop Suey, a restaurant two blocks north of Soldan High School, shortly after football games at the school ended with fights breaking out among the crowds. 

Two 16-year-old boys and a 64-year-old woman were also shot, police said in a report released Saturday. The boys were seriously wounded; they and the woman were listed in stable condition Saturday at a hospital. 

Jurnee was at Soldan watching games with her family, police said. Fights broke out among the crowds as people were exiting the stadium. 

An officer at the school called shortly at 7:17 p.m.  for backup in dispersing the fights, and police from the surrounding area responded, police said. The officers were dispersing the crowds shortly after 8 p.m. when several gunshots were heard just north of the school. 

Responding officers found Jurnee and the three other shooting victims in the parking lot of Harold's Chop Suey, police said. Jurnee was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police did not release more details Saturday. 

St. Louis police Chief John Hayden said shortly after the shooting Friday that “two or three” of the victims were related. He said detectives took an undisclosed people into custody after the shooting for questioning, and he pleaded for the public's assistance in the investigation. 

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the St. Louis homicide detectives directly at 314-444-5371, or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) with an anonymous tip.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates. 

