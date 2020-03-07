Police identify girl, 17, slain in Glasgow Village last month

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Saturday identified a 17-year-old girl who was fatally shot last month in her Glasgow Village apartment as Ruthondrea Chamberlain.

Police responded to a call Feb. 9 and found Chamberlain, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Gino Branch, 41, was charged with murder later that day. A woman who was in a relationship with Branch was also shot but survived.

Police said Branch shot the two victims and then threw the shell casings in the trash. He took two 6-year-olds who were home at the time of the shooting and drove to Valley Park, where he allegedly threw his gun in a dumpster, investigators said at the time.

Branch then drove to a convenience store in Troy, Illinois, where he said that he killed two people, police said.

Branch, of the 6300 block of Chatham Avenue in Wellston, has also been charged with armed criminal action, domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and tampering with evidence. He is being held on $1 million cash-only bond.

The shooting happened in an unincorporated part of north St. Louis County called Glasgow Village.