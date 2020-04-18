You are the owner of this article.
Police identify homeless man found shot, killed in running vehicle in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police identified a homeless man who was found shot and killed Friday inside a running vehicle in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

The man was identified as Antonio Montrell Miller, 47. Police said they found him shot in the head around 6:30 p.m. near Leahy and Euclid avenues.

Crime in the Mark Twain neighborhood is up nearly 15 percent from the same six-month period a year ago. 

