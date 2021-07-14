Police identify homeless man killed in the O'Fallon neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot last weekend in St. Louis as 26-year-old Jamar McNeal.
McNeal was killed about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of West Florissant Avenue. McNeal was homeless, police said. He died at the scene.
Another man, 65, was found shot alongside McNeal. The older man was taken to a hospital for treatment but police have not said what condition he was in.
The shooting scene was near the intersection of West Florissant and Alice avenues, in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.
Police did not have a suspect in the shooting.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
