Police identify homicide victim found in Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a homicide victim found Saturday as Cameron Carter, 18, of the 6000 block of Etzel Avenue.
St. Louis police said Carter was found just after 7 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of DeBaliviere Avenue near Delmar Boulevard in the city's Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood.
Officers were called there for a report of a shooting and found Carter with "puncture wounds." Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police had no information about potential suspects.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.