Police identify homicide victim found in Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood of St. Louis
0 comments

Police identify homicide victim found in Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood of St. Louis

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a homicide victim found Saturday as Cameron Carter, 18, of the 6000 block of Etzel Avenue.

St. Louis police said Carter was found just after 7 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of DeBaliviere Avenue near Delmar Boulevard in the city's Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood.

Officers were called there for a report of a shooting and found Carter with "puncture wounds." Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had no information about potential suspects.

Detective badge
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports