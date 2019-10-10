ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a St. Louis man who was found slain Tuesday night in a residence in the 3500 block of Giles Avenue.
The victim is Lee Beal, who was 32 years old and lived in the 2800 block of Iowa Street.
Officers say they responded to calls about a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
EMS personnel pronounced Beal dead soon afterward. Police have not released any other details about the homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.