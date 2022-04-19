Police identify Jennings homicide victim

JENNINGS — Police have identified a man killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Jennings as Myron Davis, 25, of the 4600 block of Alaska Avenue in St. Louis.

Davis was among two people shot about 4:45 p.m. in the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue, police said.

The driver of a vehicle and a passenger were sitting inside the vehicle when someone in another vehicle opened fire and drove off, police said. Davis died at the scene. The other, whom police did not identify, was taken to a hospital for treatment.