Police identify Jennings homicide victim

JENNINGS — Police have identified a man killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Jennings as Myron Davis, 25, of the 4600 block of Alaska Avenue in St. Louis.
Davis was among two people shot about 4:45 p.m. in the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue, police said.
The driver of a vehicle and a passenger were sitting inside the vehicle when someone in another vehicle opened fire and drove off, police said. Davis died at the scene. The other, whom police did not identify, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police released no other details.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.