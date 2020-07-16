Police identify Jennings man as fatal shooting victim

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a man who died at a hospital earlier this week from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Adonis Pullman, 24, of the 2100 block of Fairhaven Drive in Jennings, was taken to a hospital just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said it's unclear where the shooting happened or if the people who dropped Pullman off at the hospital were involved, as they fled before police arrived.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or if you want a tip or wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).