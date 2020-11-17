 Skip to main content
Police identify Jennings man fatally shot while driving in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man who died in Jennings after shots were fired at his car last week in St. Louis has been identified as 59-year-old Darryl Dodson.

Dodson was found Friday inside the car in the 5500 block of Hamilton Avenue in Jennings. He died at the scene. St. Louis police identified him Tuesday.

Two other people in the car with him were not hurt, police said.

Investigators said his car was fired on in the 5000 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of St. Louis. A motive for the shooting was not clear.

Police have no suspects.

Dodson lived in the 5200 block of Hamilton Avenue in Jennings.

