FLORDELL HILLS — St. Louis County police on Monday identified the Jennings man who was fatally shot Friday in Flordell Hills.
Dominic Meriwether Jr.. died at a hospital after being shot several times in the 7000 block of West Florissant Avenue. Police found him on a business parking lot about noon Friday.
Meriwether, 23, lived in the 8800 block of Shannon Fox Circle in Jennings.
From staff reports
