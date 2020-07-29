Police identify Jennings teen who was shot dead, pushed from car

JENNINGS — The teenager shot dead in front of his home Tuesday has been identified as 17-year-old Torrion Waller of Jennings.

Police said Wednesday that Waller had gotten into a vehicle in front of his home in the 5500 block of Helen Avenue before noon Tuesday. A short time later, he was pushed from the vehicle and fell to the pavement, police said.

He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The car drove away.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

