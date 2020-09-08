Police identify latest 3 victims as homicide tally continues to soar in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Three killings in St. Louis since Sunday have pushed the city's homicide count to 191, which represents a 38% increase from last year when there were 138 homicides recorded at the same point in the year.
Police on Tuesday identified each of the victims who were recently gunned down. Police had made no arrests in the three cases.
The victims were:
• Sandra McCaw, 54, who died in a quadruple shooting about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Minerva Avenue. The three victims who survived are men, ages 29, 47 and 59. The youngest was in critical condition after being shot multiple times, police said. McCaw, who lived in the same block of Minerva, was found dead in the street and had been shot several times. The two older men suffered graze wounds and refused medical treatment. Police said they have no suspects.
• Maurice Conner, 31, was fatally shot about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said two men are suspected in the attack. Conner, who lived in the same block of Pennsylvania, was found dead in a gangway. He had been shot multiple times, police said.
• Darrell McClendon, 23, who was killed about 5 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Temple Place. McClendon lived in the 3200 block of Delor Street. He was found on the front lawn of a residence. He had been shot multiple times. Paramedics took him to the hospital where he died. Police said two males are suspected of killing McClendon.
The killings of McCaw and McClendon happened in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of north St. Louis. Conner's killing was in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of south St. Louis.
The 191 homicides are three short of the 194 killings for all of 2019 in St. Louis, according to police statistics. If no one else was killed in St. Louis this year, the city's homicide rate would still be the highest in 25 years, based on population. The city’s population has been steadily declining over the past decade, down from 319,294 in 2010 to an estimated 300,576 last year.
ST. LOUIS HOMICIDES
|YEAR
|HOMICIDES
|1970
|309
|1971
|277
|1972
|250
|1973
|254
|1974
|227
|1975
|274
|1976
|224
|1977
|195
|1978
|210
|1979
|265
|1980
|225
|1981
|265
|1982
|226
|1983
|152
|1984
|128
|1985
|169
|1986
|195
|1987
|153
|1988
|140
|1989
|158
|1990
|177
|1991
|260
|1992
|231
|1993
|267
|1994
|248
|1995
|204
|1996
|166
|1997
|153
|1998
|113
|1999
|130
|2000
|124
|2001
|148
|2002
|111
|2003
|74
|2004
|113
|2005
|131
|2006
|129
|2007
|138
|2008
|167
|2009
|143
|2010
|144
|2011
|113
|2012
|113
|2013
|120
|2014
|159
|2015
|188
|2016
|188
|2017
|205
|2018
|186
|2019
|194
