Police identify latest 3 victims as homicide tally continues to soar in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Three killings in St. Louis since Sunday have pushed the city's homicide count to 191, which represents a 38% increase from last year when there were 138 homicides recorded at the same point in the year.

Police on Tuesday identified each of the victims who were recently gunned down. Police had made no arrests in the three cases.

The victims were:

• Sandra McCaw, 54, who died in a quadruple shooting about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Minerva Avenue. The three victims who survived are men, ages 29, 47 and 59. The youngest was in critical condition after being shot multiple times, police said. McCaw, who lived in the same block of Minerva, was found dead in the street and had been shot several times. The two older men suffered graze wounds and refused medical treatment. Police said they have no suspects.