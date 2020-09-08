Police identify latest 3 victims as homicide tally continues to soar in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The three killings in St. Louis since Sunday have pushed the city's homicide count to 191, compared to 138 this time last year. That's a 38% increase in homicides.
Police on Tuesday identified each of the victims gunned down in the last few days. Police had made no arrests in any of the three cases.
The victims are:
• Sandra McCaw, 54, who died in a quadruple shooting about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Minerva Avenue. The three victims who survived are men, ages 29, 47 and 59. The youngest was in critical condition after being shot multiple times, police said. McCaw, who lived in the same block of Minerva, was found dead in the street and had been shot several times. The two older men suffered graze wounds and refused medical treatment. Police said they have no suspects.
• Maurice Conner, 31, gunned down about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said two men are suspected in the attack. Conner, who lived in the same block of Pennsylvania, was found dead in a gangway. He had been shot multiple times, police said.
• Darrell McClendon, 23, who was killed about 5 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Temple Place, in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. McClendon lived in the 3200 block of Delor Avenue. McClendon was found on the front lawn of a residence. He had been shot multiple times. Paramedics took him to the hospital where he died. Police said two males are suspected of killing McClendon.
The killings of McCaw and McClendon happened in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of north St. Louis. Conner's killing was in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of south St. Louis.
