Police identify man, 61, found dead in Mehlville house fire
Deadly house fire in Mehlville

A home in Mehlville is boarded up on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, after an early morning deadly fire that killed a 61-year-old man. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

UPDATED at 10:15 a.m. Monday with name of victim

MEHLVILLE — A 61-year-old man died in a Mehlville house fire early Sunday morning, St. Louis County police said.

The fire was reported about 1:35 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 3500 block of Eileen Ann Drive and upon arrival officers saw heavy smoke coming from the residence.

The victim was identified Monday as Kenneth Miramonti. He was found dead in the basement of the home.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental, county police said in a statement Sunday. 

St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives are continuing to investigate the cause. 

Anyone with information about the fire can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

