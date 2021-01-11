 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man and woman killed in hit-and-run in Old North St. Louis
0 comments

Police identify man and woman killed in hit-and-run in Old North St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified two people who died Friday in a hit-and-run crash in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood. 

The driver of one of the cars, Maurice Norman, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Erica Finger, 33, died at a hospital. 

Police say Norman was driving east on St. Louis Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. when the driver of a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix ran a stop sign headed south on 11th Street, crashing into Norman's vehicle. 

The driver of the Grand Prix got out of the car and ran away from the scene. Police have not identified the suspect. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports