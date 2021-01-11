Police identify man and woman killed in hit-and-run in Old North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified two people who died Friday in a hit-and-run crash in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

The driver of one of the cars, Maurice Norman, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Erica Finger, 33, died at a hospital.

Police say Norman was driving east on St. Louis Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. when the driver of a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix ran a stop sign headed south on 11th Street, crashing into Norman's vehicle.

The driver of the Grand Prix got out of the car and ran away from the scene. Police have not identified the suspect.

