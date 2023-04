ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a man found dead two days earlier in north St. Louis.

Eric Beard, 57, was found dead with an "undetermined head injury" just before 11 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of West Florissant Avenue.

The Homicide Division is investigating his death.

The scene was on the border of the Walnut Park West and the North Pointe neighborhoods.

Beard lived on Era Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.