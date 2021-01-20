 Skip to main content
Police identify man fatally shot at St. Louis County gas station
UPDATED at 9 a.m. Wednesday with name of the victim.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was found shot to death Tuesday morning in a gas station parking lot in unincorporated north St. Louis County, police said.

The man, Trevon Wright, was shot about 11:45 a.m. in a Conoco gas station parking lot at 3675 Dunn Road, police said. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Wright, 21, lived in the 12100 block of Jerries Lane in north St. Louis County.

Police provided no other details and asked anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

