ST. LOUIS — Police on Sunday identified a St. Louis man who was fatally shot Friday.
Police responding to a call for shots fired at 6:41 p.m. found Devon Hebron, 45, of the 2800 block of Osceola, St. Louis, in a vacant lot suffering from multiple wounds, officials said Sunday.
The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Garfield Avenue, in the Greater Ville neighborhood.
Homicide Division detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 314-444-5371, or anonymously via CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.