Police identify man fatally shot in altercation at Chesterfield Outlets
Police identify man fatally shot in altercation at Chesterfield Outlets

Officer involved shooting at Chesterfield outlet mall

An investigator photographs a body at the scene of a police shooting at the Chesterfield Outlets on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

 Troy Stolt

CHESTERFIELD — A 37-year-old St. Louis man was identified Thursday as the person shot and killed by police earlier this week at an outlet mall in Chesterfield.

St. Louis County police said in a statement that Frederick Perkins Jr. was killed Tuesday.

Police received a call about suspicious people at the Chesterfield Outlets adjacent to Highway 40 around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Chesterfield police arrived and found four men in the parking lot.

Perkins hopped into a stolen car and attempted to drive away, striking an officer who was thrown onto the hood, police said. Perkins then shifted into reverse and struck one of the other suspects who was behind the car. That second suspect received injuries not considered life-threatening.

The officer then fired at Perkins, killing him. The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that also were not considered life-threatening.

