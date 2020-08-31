Police identify man fatally shot in Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man shot and killed Sunday in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.
Michael Chapman, 40, was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Sunday inside an apartment in the 3500 block of Bingham Avenue.
Police initially thought a suspect was hiding inside a nearby apartment, but no suspect was found when they entered the apartment.
Chapman lived in the 5000 block of Oleatha Avenue.
Police say the suspect is a 41-year-old man.
