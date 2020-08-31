 Skip to main content
Police identify man fatally shot in Dutchtown neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man shot and killed Sunday in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood. 

Michael Chapman, 40, was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Sunday inside an apartment in the 3500 block of Bingham Avenue. 

Police initially thought a suspect was hiding inside a nearby apartment, but no suspect was found when they entered the apartment. 

Chapman lived in the 5000 block of Oleatha Avenue. 

Police say the suspect is a 41-year-old man. 

