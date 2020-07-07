Police identify man fatally shot in face in St. Louis

UPDATED at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday with name of victim, additional details
ST. LOUIS — A Bellefontaine Neighbors man was shot in the face and killed Sunday night in St. Louis.
Chad Harral, 43, was found dead inside a vehicle in the 1400 block of Angelica Street. Police were called at 8:23 p.m. Sunday.
Police said he had been shot multiple times.
Harral lived in the 900 block of Lebon Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
Police said they don't know who killed Harral.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.