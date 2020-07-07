Police identify man fatally shot in face in St. Louis

UPDATED at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday with name of victim, additional details

ST. LOUIS — A Bellefontaine Neighbors man was shot in the face and killed Sunday night in St. Louis.

Chad Harral, 43, was found dead inside a vehicle in the 1400 block of Angelica Street. Police were called at 8:23 p.m. Sunday.

Police said he had been shot multiple times.

Harral lived in the 900 block of Lebon Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Police said they don't know who killed Harral.