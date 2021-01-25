Police identify man fatally shot in Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man shot and killed two days earlier in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.
Derrell Barlow, 33, was killed just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of North Newstead Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they do not have a suspect in the killing.
Barlow lived in the 4700 block of Plover Avenue.
From staff reports
