Police identify man fatally shot in Greater Ville neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man shot and killed two days earlier in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood. 

Derrell Barlow, 33, was killed just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of North Newstead Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said they do not have a suspect in the killing. 

Barlow lived in the 4700 block of Plover Avenue. 

