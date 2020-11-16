 Skip to main content
Police identify man fatally shot in Hamilton Heights neighborhood
Police identify man fatally shot in Hamilton Heights neighborhood

UPDATED Tuesday with name of the victim.

ST. LOUIS — A man died Monday evening after being shot in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood, police say. 

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Montclair Avenue, police say.

Police identified the man as Jackie Clayton, 48, of the 1400 block of Montclair Avenue. Police found Clayton in the street, wounded by gunfire. He died at a hospital.

The shooting marks the fourth homicide in the past two days in the city.

Total reported crime over the past six months in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood is up about 4% from the same period a year ago. 

