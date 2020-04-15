Police identify man fatally shot in south St. Louis

UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday with victim's name

ST. LOUIS — A young man who was shot Tuesday night in St. Louis has died at a hospital, police said.

Malik Henderson, 19, was found on the sidewalk in the 3600 block of South Broadway at about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday. He had been shot, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said Henderson lived in the 1300 block of Temple Place.

His death would be at least the 40th homicide of the year in St. Louis.

The crime scene on South Broadway is in south St. Louis, in the Marine Villa neighborhood.

Henderson's killing was the second of the night in St. Louis. Minutes earlier, a teenage girl was fatally shot in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

No additional details were immediately released by police.