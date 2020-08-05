Police identify man fatally shot in Wellston

WELLSTON — Police on Wednesday identified a man fatally shot the day before in Wellston as Kelly W. Wright, 43.

Police received a call for a shooting about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Ben McLemore III Place. Wright lived in the same block, police said.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called to investigate. Authorities released no other details.

CrimeStoppers was offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony conviction of the person responsible for the homicide. Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call 866-371-8477.