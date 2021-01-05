 Skip to main content
Police identify man fatally shot near Fairground Park in city's first homicide of the year
UPDATED at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday with more information. 

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a man fatally shot one day earlier near Fairground Park in the city's first homicide of the year. 

The man was identified as Demont Coleman, 22, of Jennings. 

Police said they received a call for a shooting just after 11 a.m. Monday near the 3900 block of Lexington Avenue. They found Coleman shot a few blocks east in the 3800 block of Ashland Avenue. 

Coleman died at a hospital. 

Last year marked the city's highest homicide rate in the past 50 years. 

