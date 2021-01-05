Police identify man fatally shot near Fairground Park in city's first homicide of the year

UPDATED at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday with more information.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a man fatally shot one day earlier near Fairground Park in the city's first homicide of the year.

The man was identified as Demont Coleman, 22, of Jennings.

Police said they received a call for a shooting just after 11 a.m. Monday near the 3900 block of Lexington Avenue. They found Coleman shot a few blocks east in the 3800 block of Ashland Avenue.

Coleman died at a hospital.

Last year marked the city's highest homicide rate in the past 50 years.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rachel Rice Follow Rachel Rice Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today