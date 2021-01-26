Police identify man fatally shot north of downtown St. Louis

UPDATED at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday with more information.
ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a man shot two days earlier just north of downtown.
Khari Wilson, 25, of Milwaukee, was shot and killed just before midnight Sunday in the 900 block of Carr Street.
Police initially said the victim was a woman, but on Tuesday identified him as a man.
The scene was in the Columbus Square neighborhood.
Police said they do not have a suspect in the shooting.
From staff reports
