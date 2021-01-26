 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man fatally shot north of downtown St. Louis
0 comments

Police identify man fatally shot north of downtown St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday with more information. 

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a man shot two days earlier just north of downtown.

Khari Wilson, 25, of Milwaukee, was shot and killed just before midnight Sunday in the 900 block of Carr Street. 

Police initially said the victim was a woman, but on Tuesday identified him as a man. 

The scene was in the Columbus Square neighborhood.

Police said they do not have a suspect in the shooting. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports