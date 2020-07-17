Police identify man fatally shot outside bar in north St. Louis

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Friday with victim's name.

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night outside a bar in north St. Louis, police said.

The shooting happened about 8:50 p.m. at Bikers Corner Lounge at 1924 North Vandeventer Avenue. He was found injured outside the bar and died at a hospital.

Police on Friday identified the victim as Carl Netter, 56, of the 6000 block of Kingsbury Avenue in St. Louis.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. Police have not released a description of a suspect.