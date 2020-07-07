Police identify man fatally shot over the weekend in St. Louis

UPDATED at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday with name of victim, additional details.

ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Tuesday identified a Bellefontaine Neighbors man who was shot in the face and killed over the weekend in St. Louis.

Chad Harral, 43, was found dead inside a vehicle in the 1400 block of Angelica Street. Police were called about 8:25 p.m. Sunday.

Police said he had been shot multiple times.

Harral lived in the 900 block of Lebon Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Police said they didn't know who killed Harral.