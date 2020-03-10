Police identify man fatally shot while walking in Berkeley

BERKELEY — One man has died and another is recovering from injuries after shots were fired from a car Monday, according to St. Louis County police.

Berkeley police got a call about 5:50 p.m. about a shooting in the 6200 block of Garfield Avenue. Two men had been walking down the street when they were shot by one or more people in a passing car, police said. No description of the vehicle was available.

The two men were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where 28-year-old Eddie Wesley died. The second man, 29, was said to have injuries not considered life-threatening.

Authorities said Tuesday that Wesley lived on the first block of Bayview Court in Ferguson.