LEMAY — Police on Tuesday identified the man fatally struck last month by a hit-and-run driver in south St. Louis County.
The victim is Ronald Smith, 64, of the 100 block of Horn Avenue in unincorporated south St. Louis County.
A sedan struck Smith about 4:20 p.m. Nov. 29 as Smith tried to cross South Broadway near Weiss Avenue in Lemay, police said.
Police have yet to find the car or its driver.
Police have released surveillance images and video of the vehicle, which is described as a dark sedan with front-end damage on the passenger side.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.