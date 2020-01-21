Police identify man fatally struck by vehicle in North Hampton neighborhood
Updated at 5:30 p.m. with identity of man fatally struck.

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a man who was struck by a car and killed Tuesday morning in south St. Louis. 

Police said the 79-year-old man, Thomas Abkemeier, was trying to cross Macklind Avenue at Tholozan Avenue when he was hit. He lived in the 5200 block of Tholozan. 

Police arrived at the intersection around 6 a.m. and found  Abkemeier, who was taken to a hospital. He was listed in critical and unstable condition and later died there, police Officer Michelle Woodling said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the accident, she said.

