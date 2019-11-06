UPDATED at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday with name of victim
ST. LOUIS — Police found a man dead on Tuesday morning in the Dutchtown neighborhood.
Police identified the victim as Reginald Paige, 49, of the 3700 block of Meramec Street.
Just before 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Paige's body was found inside his apartment. He appeared to have been shot, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Police have no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.