Police identify man found dead in house fire in Wood River

Man dies in Wood River fire

Police tape surrounds a house where a man died in a house fire in the the 400 block of Evans Avenue in Wood River on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

UPDATED at 4:30 p.m. with victim's name, additional information from fire chief

WOOD RIVER — The Illinois state fire marshal's office is investigating after a man died in a house fire early Friday in Wood River.

The victim is identified as Scott J. Rockhill, 60. The fire was reported about 3:45 a.m. at his home at 421 Evans Avenue.

Wood River police Chief Brad Wells said Rockhill was a paraplegic and lived alone in the house. Wells said the man, a heavy smoker, was found dead in his bed.

"There is nothing suspicious about the fire," Wells said. The state marshal investigation is protocol anytime someone dies in a fire.

The man's caretaker arrived, as she does every morning, for her shift before 4 a.m., and she is the one who discovered the smoke, Wells said.

Wood River fire Chief Wade Stahlhut said the fire crews put the blaze out quickly and found the man in a hospital bed in the living room. Stahlhut said they found smoke detectors in the home but not sounding when firefighters arrived.

"It appeared the fire had smoldered for some time," Stahlhut said. The intense heat melted some items in the home.

No firefighters were injured.

