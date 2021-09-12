Police identify man found dead in Vandeventer neighborhood

Originally published at 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Updated with the identity of the victim at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

ST. LOUIS — A 30-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning in the city’s Vandeventer neighborhood, police said.

Demon Higgins, of the 2200 block of McNair Avenue in St. Louis, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his torso and blood around him just after 9:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Finney Avenue.

An initial investigation suggests Higgins may have been wounded in a shooting about a block away in the 4100 block of CD Banks Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Two 19-year-olds, a man and woman, were both also injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital for treatment, but refused initially to identify the third person shot who left the scene.

No other details were available Sunday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or submit an anonymous tip to potentially receive a reward to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

