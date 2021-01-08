 Skip to main content
Police identify man found dead inside burned vehicle in Hamilton Heights neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified a man found dead inside a burned vehicle earlier this week. 

Jerome Roberts, 41, was found about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday inside a vehicle at Montclair and Wells avenues in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood, police said. 

Roberts lived in the 5100 block of Minerva Avenue, about a mile from where he was found dead. 

Police have not identified a suspect. They ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 866-371-8477.

