Police identify man found dead inside burned vehicle in Hamilton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified a man found dead inside a burned vehicle earlier this week.
Jerome Roberts, 41, was found about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday inside a vehicle at Montclair and Wells avenues in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood, police said.
Roberts lived in the 5100 block of Minerva Avenue, about a mile from where he was found dead.
Police have not identified a suspect. They ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 866-371-8477.
