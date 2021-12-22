Police identify man found dead inside home in O’Fallon neighborhood

Originally published Dec. 20. Updated with the name of the victim at 4 p.m. Dec. 22.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead Monday morning inside a home in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.

Officers responded just before 11 a.m. to a call for help to a vacant house in the 4200 block of Red Bud Avenue, police said.

Once there, they found the body of Steven Lloyd, 33. Lloyd appeared to have been shot, police said.

Lloyd had lived in the 2300 block of Vorhof Drive in north St. Louis County, according to police.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the city's homicide division at 314-444-5371. Those interested in remaining anonymous or for consideration of a reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).