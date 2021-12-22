 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Police identify man found dead inside home in O’Fallon neighborhood
0 comments

Police identify man found dead inside home in O’Fallon neighborhood

  • 0

Originally published Dec. 20. Updated with the name of the victim at 4 p.m. Dec. 22.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead Monday morning inside a home in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.

Officers responded just before 11 a.m. to a call for help to a vacant house in the 4200 block of Red Bud Avenue, police said.

Once there, they found the body of Steven Lloyd, 33. Lloyd appeared to have been shot, police said.

Lloyd had lived in the 2300 block of Vorhof Drive in north St. Louis County, according to police.  

The death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the city's homicide division at 314-444-5371. Those interested in remaining anonymous or for consideration of a reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jefferson County superintendent gives emotional statement after child fatally struck by school bus

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News