 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man found dead outside apartment complex in St. Louis County
0 comments

Police identify man found dead outside apartment complex in St. Louis County

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Monday identified a man found dead two days earlier in unincorporated St. Louis County. 

Steven Whitfield Jr., 23, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 11000 block of Oak Forest Parkway Drive. 

Whitfield was pronounced dead at a hospital. He lived in the 8200 block of Flora Avenue in Vinita Park, police say. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports