Police identify man found dead outside apartment complex in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Monday identified a man found dead two days earlier in unincorporated St. Louis County.
Steven Whitfield Jr., 23, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 11000 block of Oak Forest Parkway Drive.
Whitfield was pronounced dead at a hospital. He lived in the 8200 block of Flora Avenue in Vinita Park, police say.
